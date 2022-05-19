Acer launches new laptops: Know the price and specifications

Mumbai: Taiwanese multinational hardware and electronics corporation, Acer launched its new series of laptops. Acer launched Swift 3 OLED along with upgraded Acer Spin 5 and Acer Spin 3. The Acer Swift 3 OLED will go on sale in the United States and Europe starting in July. It is priced at $899.99 (roughly Rs. 70,000) and EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 81,400), respectively. The new Acer Spin 5 will be available in July and will cost $1,349.99 (roughly Rs. 1,04,700) in the US and EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,14,000) in Europe. Acer Spin 3 will be released in the US in August for a price of $849.99 (roughly Rs. 66,000). Acer will also release it in Europe in June beginning at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 81,400).

Acer Swift 3 OLED specifications: It is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series of processors with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It features a 14-inch OLED display with a 2.8K resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Also Read: HP launches two new gaming laptops: Know the price and specifications

Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N) specifications: It features a 14-inch touch display with a 2,560×1,600 pixels resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1 TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

Acer Spin 3 (SP314-55/N) specifications: The Acer Spin 3 has a 14-inch full-HD touchscreen. It is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics.