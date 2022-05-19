Actress passes away after undergoing ‘plastic surgery’

Chethana Raj, a Kannada television actress, died in a private hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka, where she was hospitalised on Monday, May 16, for ‘fat-free’ cosmetic surgery. As fluid began to gather in her lungs, the actress had problems. Despite attempts to rescue her, she breathed her last. Her parents have filed a lawsuit against the physicians, accusing them of incompetence.

Chethana Raj was well-known for her roles in popular soap operas like Geetha and Doresani. She opted to get ‘fat-free’ plastic surgery on May 16 at Shetty’s Cosmetic Centre in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka. The operation, however, did not proceed as anticipated. Chethana was transported to Kaade Hospital by Dr. Melvin and the physicians who conducted the plastic surgery around 5.30 p.m., and the doctors threatened to treat her as if she had experienced a cardiac arrest.

Chethana could not be revived after doctors at Kaade Hospital attempted CPR for 45 minutes. In his complaint to the inspector of Basaveshwaranagar Police Station, ICU intensivist Dr Sandeep stated that Chethana was confirmed dead at 6.45 p.m. He further stated that the physicians at Shetty’s Cosmetic Centre were aware that Chethana had died. According to sources, Chethana did not notify her parents about the procedure. She went to the hospital with her friends. However, she encountered problems that took her life.

Speaking to IndiaToday.in, Chethana’s uncle Rajappa said, ‘She is my younger brother’s daughter and she was acting in Kannada TV serials. Somebody had told her to reduce weight as she appeared fat. So, she went to Shetty hospital to remove the excess fat. The hospital is not equipped with an ICU and the surgery was done. After the surgery, water accumulated in her lungs. Later, they shifted her to another hospital nearby where she was declared ‘brought dead’. Chethana’s family members, friends and colleagues were shocked to hear about her demise’.