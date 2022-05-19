Bhopal’s SRK University VC arrested for selling fake degrees.

A current and retired vice-chancellor (V-C) of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan University (SRK), Bhopal, were arrested by Hyderabad Police for offering degrees to students in exchange for money. Dr. M Prasahanth Pillai, the current VC, and Dr. SS Kushwah, the retired V-C/Chairman of SRK University, were arrested and brought before a court on Tuesday, May 17. Ketan Singh, an assistant professor, was also arrested in the case.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sunil Kapoor, another V-C, was given anticipatory bail. The investigation by the Hyderabad Police began in February 2022, when four cases were filed against educational consultants and the management of SRK University in Bhopal in connection with a fake degree racket at Malakpet, Asif Nagar Musheerabad, and Chadarghat police stations.

They had been offering educational degrees to needy students without any tests or attendance restrictions, and they had been collecting large amounts of money in the process.