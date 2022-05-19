Congress holds silent protests in Tamil Nadu against Perarivalan’s release

The Tamil Nadu Congress staged a silent protest across the state on Thursday, May 19, to protest the release of AG Perarivalan, one of seven people convicted in the killing of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Cadres protested silently with a white piece of cloth tied around their mouths, holding placards that read, ‘You cannot murder anyone for a difference of opinion.’

Pon Krishnamurthy, Vice President of the Tamil Nadu Congress, stated that the party does not wish to comment on the Supreme Court’s decision but instead wants to express their emotions. ‘As of today, they are only convicted criminals. They have not been released on clear acquittal, and so they are not innocents. In our view, they are criminals,’ Pon Krishnamurthy said, adding that the other six accused should not be released.

When asked about the DMK, Congress’ strongest ally in Tamil Nadu, celebrating Perarivalan’s release, Pon Krishnamurthy said that only his leader could talk on the subject. On May 18, the Supreme Court ordered the release of Perarivalan, the killer of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He was jailed for 31 years until being released on the Tamil Nadu government’s request.