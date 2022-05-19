Danish Qureshi arrested for Derogatory comment on Gyanvapi Masjid ‘Shivling’

Danish Qureshi, the Gujarat spokesperson for the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, was arrested by the Ahmedabad cybercrime branch for allegedly making a derogatory comment on the claimed finding of a Shivling at the Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad has filed a complaint against Qureshi, stating that he used social media to publish objectionable content about the ‘Shivling.’ Hindus involved in the case allege that a dome-shaped structure unearthed during a three-day survey at the Kashi Gyanvapi Masjid earlier this week is a Shivling. The Muslim side in the case, on the other hand, dismisses the claim, claiming that the building is actually a fountain.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ordered the Varanasi district magistrate to protect the spot where the ‘Shivling’ was found while allowing Muslims to enter and pray freely. ‘The action was taken after it came to the notice of the cyber team that derogatory language was used against Hindu gods and goddesses from a Twitter handle belonging to Qureshi. We carried out a technical analysis of the Twitter handle and arrested Qureshi,’ PTI reported Crime Branch ACP JM Yadav as saying.