Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against UAE dirham, US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee slipped down against US dollar and UAE dirham in the forex market. The sustained foreign fund outflows and negative trend in the Indian equity market weighed upon the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 77.72 against the American dollar. During trading it then lost ground and reached at 77.74, registering a fall of 12 paise from the last close. The local currency is trading at 21.18 against the UAE dirham. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee declined by 17 paise to close at 77.61 against the US dollar. This is the all-time low of Indian rupee against the American currency.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.15% lower at 103.65.