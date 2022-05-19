HP launches two new gaming laptops: Know the price and specifications

Mumbai: USA based popular laptop brand, Hewlett-Packard (HP) has launched two new gaming laptops – HP Omen 16 (2022) and Victus 15 (2022). HP Omen 16 (2022) is priced at $1,199.99 (roughly Rs. 93,200). It will be available by this summer on HP online store and Best Buy in the US. HP Victus 15 (2022) gaming laptop will also be available by this summer at a starting price of $799.99 (roughly Rs. 62,200) on HP online store and other US retailers. The laptops are available in n Ceramic White, Mica Silver and Performance Blue colours.

HP Omen 16 (2022) specifications: HP Omen 16 (2022) features a 16.1-inch IPS display with an up to QHD (2560×1440 pixels) resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. HP is offering two options in terms of processors- Intel Core i9-12900H processor and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor. The model with Intel processor comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card and the one with AMD processor gets Max-Q technologies or AMD Ryzen RX 6650M graphics. The processors are paired with up to 32GB of DDR5 4800MHz RAM, and up to 2TB PCIe Gen4x4 SSD.

HP Victus 15 (2022) specifications: The HP Victus 15 (2022) gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch IPS display with an up to full-HD (1920×1080 pixels) resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, and Eyesafe low-blue light technology. It is also available two options in terms of processor- Intel Core i7-12700H processor or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor The processors can be paired with up to 16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, and up to 1TB PCIe SSD. The model with the Intel processor is launched with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU and the one with an AMD processor gets AMD Radeon RX 6500M graphics.