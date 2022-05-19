IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships: India’s Nikhat Zareen to face Jitpong Jutamas in finals

Istanbul: In boxing, India’s Nikhat Zareen will face Jitpong Jutamas of Thailand in the flyweight final of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul, Turkey today. Nikhat Zareen defeated Caroline De Almeida of Brazil in the semi-finals by ‘5-0’. Six-time champion MC Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha C are the only Indian women boxers who have won the world title.

Earlier, India’s Manisha Moun bagged a bronze medal in the women’s 57 kg category. 2019 Asian Championships bronze medallist Manisha lost to Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Irma Testa of Italy.