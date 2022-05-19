IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore to face Gujarat Titans: Predicted playing XI

Mumbai: In cricket, Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 073O p.m. today.

The Gujarat Titans have won 10 out of the 13 games that they played. They are the only team to have already qualified for the playoffs. They are at the top of the points table. The Royal Challengers had lost against the Gujarat Titans earlier by a big margin. Royal Challengers Bangalore won 7 games and is at fifth spot in the points table.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Tata IPL 2022 Match 67 Probable XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis©, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya©, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammad Shami