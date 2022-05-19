Local Body Polls 2022: Employees banned from leaving the district HQ without permission

Following the Supreme Court’s approval of local body elections, the district election office has ramped up preparations for free and fair polling. In this regard, personnel who leave the district headquarters without permission have been prohibited. Elections for corporations, a mayor for Indore Municipal Corporation, and municipal councils are scheduled as part of the local urban body votes.

The preparations for the urban bodies and three-tier panchayat elections have been accelerated. Various preparations are being taken in this regard under the supervision of Collector and District Election Officer Manish Singh. All government employees stationed in the district have been instructed not to leave headquarters without the agreement of the appropriate authorities. Additional collector Abhay Bedekar stated that the required directives had been provided in this respect via letters to all heads of departments of federal and state government agencies, as well as central and state PSUs.

It has been directed that preparations for the general elections to urban bodies and three-tier panchayats in 2022 begin as soon as possible. Employees from several departments will be assigned specific tasks for election-related activity. Training for the election will also begin shortly. This is why government employees are not permitted to leave headquarters without permission. The rule will also take effect in departments where the summer holidays are about to begin.

It has also been instructed that a nodal person be designated in each office to receive election orders and send information to the district election office. Special duty should also be assigned to accept election-related mail at the offices even on holidays, and plans should be established to ensure that all election-related orders are provided to those who need them as soon as possible.