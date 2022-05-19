No nuclear weapons or NATO bases in Finland, says PM

Finland does not want NATO to deploy nuclear weapons or establish military sites on its territory, according to Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin in an interview published on Thursday in an Italian publication.

Finland and Sweden formally sought to join NATO on Wednesday, inspired by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but face opposition from Turkey to an admission process that was initially thought to be relatively quick.

Marin, who was in Rome to meet with her Italian counterpart Mario Draghi, stated that she hoped the issue could be resolved through conversation.

‘At this time, I believe it is critical to remain cool, to hold negotiations with Turkey and the other member nations, to clarify any issues that may arise, and to clear up any misunderstandings,’ Marin told the Italian daily Corriere della Sera.

Marin also stated that the issue of NATO deploying nuclear weapons or opening facilities in Finland was not discussed during Helsinki’s membership talks with the Western military alliance.

‘I also don’t believe there is any interest in putting nuclear weapons or establishing NATO bases in Finland,’ she added.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, who, like Finland, is vying for NATO membership, has stated that her country does not desire permanent NATO bases or nuclear weapons on its soil.

Turkey, a NATO member since 1952, has unexpectedly indicated resistance to Finnish and Swedish participation, accusing the Nordic neighbours of harbouring individuals associated with terrorist organisations. Ankara also noted the countries’ military export embargoes imposed on Turkey following its foray into Syria in 2019.

Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto and Sweden’s Prime Minister Andersson are scheduled to meet with US President Joe Biden later Thursday in Washington.

Italy fully supports Finland and Sweden’s NATO applications and is eager to expedite any internal procedures necessary for the two countries to join the alliance as soon as possible, Draghi said after meeting with Marin on Wednesday.