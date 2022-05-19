Porn racket; ED registers case against Raj Kundra

In connection with the alleged porn racket that emerged last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a case against Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra. Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police’s crime branch on July 20 in connection with the case.

The Mumbai Police had arrested five people in connection with the investigation before Raj Kundra was arrested in July. The accused in the case are accused of making pornographic films and defrauding people by promising roles in web series or Bollywood movies. Aspiring models and actors were given film roles and forced to participate in these pornographic films.

The shoots took place in rented bungalows or apartments in locations like Madh Island and Malad’s Aksa. During the shoot, the accused would request that the actresses shoot for a new script as well as naked sequences. If an actress refused, she was allegedly threatened and then asked to cover the cost of the shoot.

As the Mumbai Police investigation into the pornography film case continued, they found HotShots’ involvement. Further inquiry revealed that Raj Kundra’s company, Viaan, had a deal with Kenrin, a UK-based company that owned the HotShots app. Raj Kundra’s brother-in-law owned the company in the UK.