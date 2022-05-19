Punjab ex-Congress chief Sunil Jakhar set to join BJP today

Sunil Jakhar, the former Congress Punjab chief, is set to attend the BHP today, sources claimed, just days after resigning from the party. The top leader of the Congress resigned on Saturday. Jakhar, a three-time MLA and one-time MP, claimed he was heartbroken after the Congress disciplinary committee removed him from all party positions following claims of anti-party activities against him by certain Punjab unit officials.

He also blamed the Congress’s drubbing in the state assembly elections earlier this year on Ambika Soni’s statement about the ‘repercussions of having a Hindu chief minister in Punjab.’ Regarding Rahul Gandhi, Jakhar praised the former Congress president as a ‘good person” and urged him to reclaim control of the party while staying away from ‘chaploos log’ (sycophants).