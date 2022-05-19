SalamAir announces flights to new destination

Muscat: Oman based air carrier, SalamAir announced commercial passenger flights to a new city. The air carrier will operate a direct flight from Muscat to Bursa in Turkey from June 16, 2022.

SalamAir flights to Bursa will depart three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, departing from Muscat at 10.05 am and arriving in Bursa at 2.05 pm local time. The flight departs from Bursa at 2.50 pm and arrives in Muscat at 8.30 pm.

Bursa is the third destination of SalamAir in Turkey. At present, the airline operates flights to Istanbul and Trabzon in Turkey.