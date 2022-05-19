‘Sooooo nervous!’: Alia Bhatt asks for wishes as she flies out to begin Hollywood journey

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt, who has hit milestones in the Indian film industry with her back-to-back hit films, is all set to start her Hollywood journey. The actress shared a post on her Instagram handle informing her fans that she was jetting off for the shoot of her Hollywood debut, upcoming movie Heart of Stone.

‘And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again – sooooo nervous!!!! Wish me luckkkkkkk’, Alia captioned the post. The actress looks alluring in the selfie posted, adorned in a black and white top along with gold hoop earrings and a bangle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ??? (@aliaabhatt)

Heart of Stone, the American spy drama is helmed by Tom Harper and also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready. The film will release on Netflix. In the film, Alia Bhatt will be starring alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Alia had had recently got married to her longtime boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by their family and close friends, on April 14. On the work front, Alia Bhatt was recently seen in two hit films, Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. Next, she will be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Brahmastra with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. Also, she will be debuting as a producer with the film Darlings.