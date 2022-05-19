Survey report of Gyanvapi masjid submitted in court; Hindu petitioners seeks more time

The court-appointed special assistant commissioner, Vishal Singh, presented the report on the Gyanvapi mosque video survey to the Varanasi court on Thursday, May 19. The court was crowded with witnesses from both sides. ANI quoted Vishal Singh as adding, ‘We have filed a video chip too in a sealed cover.’ The report was presented to Varanasi Civil Judge Senior Division Ravi Kumar Diwakar in his courtroom.

‘The report has been submitted before the court. People from both sides will be present before the court. It is a 10-15 page long report,’ Ajay Pratap Singh, Assistant Court Commissioner, informed ANI. Meanwhile, the Hindu petitioners in the case have stated that they will ask the Supreme Court for more time, even as the top court and the local Varanasi court prepare to resume hearing in the Gyanvapi mosque issue today.

Vishnu Shankar Jain told India Today TV that the Hindu petitioners in the Gyanvapi mosque issue will approach the Supreme Court for more time. He added that they would also ask the Varanasi court to postpone the case. ‘No affidavit has been filed by us. We will ask for time. Will also ask for adjournment in Varanasi court,’ he said.