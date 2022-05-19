U.S. reopens its embassy in Kiev, following other nations’ lead!

Following in the footsteps of other countries, the United States reopened its embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, according to media sources. The embassy had been shuttered for around three months. Before the Russian invasion began in February, the country had also withdrew American diplomats from Kyiv during the shutdown.

This follows on the heels of Canada’s recent opening of an embassy in Kiev. According to the State Department, US embassy activities in Kyiv resumed on Wednesday. Diplomats are also returning to the capital on a permanent basis after being temporarily transferred to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv and neighbouring Poland owing to the ongoing assault.

‘With our security support, the Ukrainian people have defended their nation in the face of Russia’s unjustifiable invasion, and as a consequence, the Stars and Stripes are flying above the Embassy once again,’ stated Secretary of State Antony Blinken. To commemorate the anniversary of Europe’s WWII triumph, US Embassy personnel began to return to Kyiv on a limited basis on May 8. But the embassy has stayed shuttered until recently.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces claim to have blown up an armoured train in the captured southern city of Melitopol using an explosive device. According to media reports quoting the Ukrainian territorial defence force on Wednesday, the ship seemed to be transporting Russian troops.