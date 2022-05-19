UAE based airline launches ‘city check-in’ services

Abu Dhabi: Low-budget air carrier based in Abu Dhabi, Air Arabia Abu has launched city check-in services in Abu Dhabi. The new service is introduced to provide passengers more convenience.

The centre is located at the Air Arabia Sales Shop in Abu Dhabi. Passengers can drop their baggage and collect their boarding pass at this centre. The centres will accept baggage from 24 up to eight hours before departure, which is then transported directly to Abu Dhabi International Airport. The service also allows passengers to select seats and receive their boarding passes and baggage claim tags. They can then immediately proceed to the flight upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport.