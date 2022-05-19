US President Joe Biden invokes ‘Defense Production Act’ to end infant formula shortage

President Joe Biden used the Defense Manufacturing Act on Wednesday to speed up the production of baby formula and address a severe shortage in the United States. Not only that, but the president has authorized aircraft to bring in supplies from other countries. The local scarcity is the result of the closing of the country’s major formula production factory due to safety concerns. The situation has deteriorated to the point where political pressure is being applied to the president.

Biden stated in a video message provided by the White House, ‘I know that parents all throughout the country are concerned about getting enough formula to feed their children. I know how hard that is as a parent and a grandmother. I’ve asked my team to do everything possible to guarantee there’s enough safe infant formula and that it reaches families who need it the most,’ Biden said in a statement, calling it one of his top priorities.

Biden has also authorized the Defense Department to employ commercial planes to obtain high-quality formula supplies from abroad. The White House refers to it as ‘Operation Fly Formula’. In a letter sent on Wednesday, Biden also instructed the Departments of Health and Human Services and Agriculture to collaborate with the Pentagon to search for a solution elsewhere.