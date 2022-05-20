After Ketaki Chitale one more sent to judicial custody for post against Sharad Pawar

Nikhil Bhamre, a pharmacy student who was arrested by Thane Police in Nashik for a post critical of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, was remanded in custody. Thane Police had stated that they required Bhamre’s custody for three days in order to conduct further investigation. Bhamre’s lawyers, on the other hand, have vehemently opposed it, claiming that this is a subsequent FIR because the first FIR was filed in Nashik while Bhamre was already in judicial custody.

Bhamre’s social media post was different from that of Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale, who was arrested in multiple FIRs after a social media post about Pawar.

Suresh Kolte and Aditya Mishra, Bhamre’s lawyers, immediately filed a bail application, which will be heard this week. Bhamre’s lawyers also told the court that he was late for his sixth semester exam because he was arrested.