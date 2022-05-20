After over 2 years in prison, SP leader Azam Khan to be released today from Sitapur jail.

Azam Khan, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, will be released from prison on Friday, May 20 after over 27 months in prison. The Supreme Court granted him interim bail, following which the Rampur Court ordered his release. On Thursday night, the Sitapur Jail received the release order. When Sitapur Jail reopens today, Azam Khan will be released.

Abdullah Azam, Azam Khan’s son, came at Sitapur jail with Shivpal Yadav and SP MLA from Saharanpur Dehat, Ashu Malik, to receive the SP leader. Outside the prison, Abdullah Azam told reporters that he was pleased with the SC’s decision and that Azam Khan would be taken to Rampur.