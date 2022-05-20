Air Asia launches new offer for passengers

Mumbai: Tata group owned air carrier, Air Asia has launched new offer for passengers. The airline has announced to offer major discount on excess baggage fees for passengers taking connecting international flights till June 30. The discounted excess baggage fees can be booked up to two hours prior to domestic flight’s departure.

Flyers connecting to international flights from AirAsia India’s domestic flights can now pre-book their excess baggage at discounted price of Rs 100 per kg. At present the rate is at Rs 450 per kg when booked online and Rs 500 per kg when booked at the airport.

AirAsia India is majority-owned by Tata Sons Private Ltd with a shareholding of 83.67%t and the remaining stake is with AirAsia Investment Ltd (AAIL), which is part of Malaysia’s AirAsia Group.

The airline has introduced 6 new routes from India to Malaysia that includes Bengaluru-Kuala Lumpur (KL) and Chennai-Kuala Lumpur, Tiruchirappalli to KL from April 5, Kochi – KL commencing April 18, Kolkata – KL commencing April 23 and Hyderabad – KL commencing from May 1, 2022.