Authority in UAE warns against fake social media posts offering chance to ‘win Dh10,000’

Dubai: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has warned residents against fake social media posts offering chance to ‘win Dh10,000’. It updated that some posts and messages being circulated on social media are not sent by the utility services provider and they are fraudulent.

‘Dewa would like to bring to your attention that fraudulent messages are being sent to customers asking them to pay their bills or answer some questions to win prizes. These emails are not sent from http://dewa.gov.ae domain’, said DEWA.

A fake social media post, which is being widely shared on WhatsApp groups, asks people to answer some questions and they will have a chance to win up to Dh10,000.