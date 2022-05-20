Hero Motors launches Splendor+ Xtec in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Hero Motors launched Hero Splendor+ Xtec in the Indian markets. It is priced at Rs 72,900 (ex-showroom).

The updated bike features Full Digital Meter with Bluetooth connectivity, Call and SMS alert, RTMI (Real Time Mileage Indicator), low fuel indicator, LED High Intensity Position Lamp (HIPL) and exclusive graphics. The XTEC is also equipped with an integrated USB port. Safety features include side-stand alert and a side-stand engine cut-off.

It is powered by a 7.9hp, 8.05Nm, 97.2cc, single-cylinder engine, and comes equipped with a 4-speed gearbox and Hero’s i3s auto start/stop tech. The new bike is available in Sparkling Beta Blue, Tornado Grey, Canvas Black, and Pearl White colours.