Jamaica is the first country in the world to build IIT, says President Kovind

India plans to open new Indian Institutes of Technology abroad, with Jamaica being the first country to exhibit interest, said President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday.

Ram Nath Kovind, the first Indian President to visit the island country, said: ‘India is poised to become a knowledge economy that creates, disseminates, and utilises knowledge to promote growth and development’.

Addressing the joint session of both Houses of Jamaican Parliament, the President further added, ‘Under our National Education Policy released in 2020, India is planning to start new Indian Institutes of Technology abroad. I am happy that Jamaica is one of the first countries to express interest in hosting an Indian Institute of Technology’.

According to him, India’s National Education Policy has allowed international students to enrol in specialised technical courses at India’s top schools and universities. ‘Jamaican students should take advantage of this opportunity of studying at some of the best institutions respected globally, charging only a fraction of the cost compared to western institutions’, he said.

He also added that nowadays, Indians are leading the way in cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Meta-verse, which constitute the foundation of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. ‘India is also the hub of start-ups and innovative technologies and is among the top three countries having the largest number of Unicorns’, President Kovind said.