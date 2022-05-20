KCR going on pan-India tour with chief ministers of Delhi, Punjab to help farmers’ families

According to the government, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will go to New Delhi on Friday as part of a national trip to attend political and social events. The chief minister will meet with political, media, and economic experts during his visit, and he will give help to the families of martyred soldiers who gave their life for the country, according to an official announcement.

The CM will also meet with farmers’ families who have lost loved ones in the ‘fight for farmers’ rights’ against the Centre. KCR, as Rao is known, will meet with several political party leaders in the national capital, as well as interact with noted experts to discuss the country’s economic conditions, according to the tour schedule. He’ll also meet with well-known national journalists.

The CM will begin his Chandigarh tour on May 22 in the afternoon. He would console 600 families of farmers who lost their lives during the nationwide farmers’ agitation against the then-controversial farm laws, as he stated previously.