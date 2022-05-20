National Endangered Species Day 2022: Date, history and significance

National Endangered Species Day is observed on May 20, in 2022. The event is held every third Friday in the month of May. It is the 16th National Endangered Species Day this year.

History

During the 1960s and 1970s, people were concerned about the welfare of animals. The Endangered Species Act of 1973 was enacted in response to public concern.

The day was approved by US Senate, and the historic National Endangered Species Day began in 2006. The Endangered Species Act of 1973 was passed into law on December 28 in order to shine light on the prevention of these Endangered Species. People are not permitted to shoot wildlife creatures in India under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Significance

The goal of this event is to raise awareness about endangered animals and the importance of conservation and rehabilitation for all endangered species.