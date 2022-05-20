NFAI honours megastar Mohanlal as ‘Face of the Week’; Handpick his iconic roles

Kochi: Megastar Mohanlal, who is celebrating his birthday on May 21, has been honoured by the National Film Archive of India (NFAI), by selecting him as the ‘Face of the Week’. NFAI, which is instrumental in archiving and documenting movies across the country, has hand-picked some of the most iconic characters the actor has portrayed and some of the movies that he breathed life into with his brilliant performances and featured them on the Archive’s social media handle.

First in NFAI’s list is Mohanlal’s role in Mani Ratnam’s landmark political drama Iruvar (1997) loosely based on the lives of M G Ramachandran (played by Mohanlal) and M Karunanidhi (portrayed by Prakash Raj). The movie reveals the journey of two men, with a different outlook on life, from being best of friends to parting ways to becoming political opponents.

Dr Sunny, the USA-trained gold medallist psychiatrist from the cult Malayalam movie ‘Manichitrathazhu’ directed by Fazil, has also found his way into the NFAI list. The Archives has described it as one of the best psychological thrillers in Indian cinema and has described it as a movie ‘acclaimed for handling an unusual subject of psychological aberration in a conservative society and the ultimate acceptance of a modern approach’.

The film is acclaimed for handling an unusual subject of psychological aberration in a conservative society & the ultimate acceptance of a modern approach.#QuickFact: @priyadarshandir worked as 2nd unit director with #Fazil. He later remade the film in #Hindi as #BhoolBhulaiyaa. — NFAI (@NFAIOfficial) May 20, 2022

It has also showcased a poster of Fazil’s classic movie ‘Nokkethadhoorathu Kannum Nattu’ (1984), in which Mohanlal plays a relatively small yet significant role. According to the archive, Mohanlal had impressed all with flamboyance, even from the early years of his career.

The film revolves around the lonely and grumpy widow (#Padmini) and her granddaughter (#NadhiyaMoidu). — NFAI (@NFAIOfficial) May 17, 2022

The archive also listed Mohanlal’s role as Solomon in cult Malayalam hit ‘Namukku Parkkan Munthiri Thoppukal’, in which he has played one of the most enthralling romantic characters.