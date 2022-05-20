Postponed again; Thrissur Pooram fireworks to be held today at 4 pm

Thrissur: Devaswom officials ?informed on Thursday that the Thrissur Pooram fireworks that were postponed three times due to adverse weather will be held at 4 pm on Friday if the rains subside.

The Thrissur Pooram fireworks that are known for its scale and grandeur was initially scheduled for 3 am on May 11 after the main festival at the Vadakkunnathan Temple. However, due to inclement weather the event was repeatedly postponed. A sample fireworks display was held a few days before the festival.

The Swaraj grounds where the fireworks will be held has been cordoned off and traffic regulated. The devices are kept in a godown with police protection. It is understood that those cannot be brought out until the ground becomes dry. The buildings with over 600 square feet space have been constructed with granite walls as per the guidelines of PESO.