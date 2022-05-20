Temporary road closure announced in Gulf country

Muscat: A temporary road closure announced in Oman. Muscat Expressway in Oman will be closed temporarily for maintenance work from today till Sunday, May 22, 2022.

The Directorate General of Traffic and the Muscat Municipality announced this. The authorities announced that the Muscat Expressway after the Media Bridge will be partially closed from today until Sunday, May 22, 2022, in order to complete maintenance work on the damaged part of the street.