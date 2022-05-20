To mark National Endangered Species Day, let’s pledge to do our part!

For many years, the third Friday of May has been designated as National Endangered Species Day. This year’s anniversary is on May 20. The day is observed to promote public awareness about endangered animals. It also aims to raise awareness among people about the need to take action to help them. Several of the now-endangered species used to thrive on Earth. They have become endangered as a result of human activities such as senseless hunting, global warming, and other things. Many of them are becoming extinct as well.

According to accounts, this day was established in 2006 by David Robinson and the Endangered Species Coalition. It will be observed for the 17th time this year. On this day, many zoos, animal sanctuaries, aquariums, libraries, gardens, schools, museums, community groups, and other organizations provide special programs for the public. The day will also feature fun and informative activities.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) also publishes many lists of endangered species. In addition to the United States, other countries have passed legislation to preserve endangered species. However, a lot has been accomplished just on paper. With climate change affecting the whole planet, it is imperative that action be taken to conserve endangered species at all costs. So, on this day, let us all commit to do our part to ensure the survival of these species.