Watch; MP Chandra Arya speak Kannada in the Canadian Parliament!

On Thursday, a member of the Canadian Parliament of Indian heritage spoke in Kannada in the lower chamber. Chandra Arya is an Indian-origin MP. Arya even tweeted out a video of his remarks. ‘I spoke in the Canadian parliament in Kannada, my native tongue (first language). This lovely language has a rich history and is spoken by over 50 million people. This is the first time Kannada has been spoken in any parliament outside of India,’ he said on Twitter.

I spoke in my mother tongue (first language) Kannada in Canadian parliament.

This beautiful language has long history and is spoken by about 50 million people.

This is the first time Kannada is spoken in any parliament in the world outside of India. pic.twitter.com/AUanNlkETT — Chandra Arya (@AryaCanada) May 19, 2022

Arya was born in the Tumkuru District of Karnataka, a state in southern India. He is a member of the lower house of the Canadian Parliament, representing the electoral district of Nepean (House of Commons). Chandra Arya was re-elected to the Liberal Party of Canada at the 2019 federal elections. In India, Arya completed his studies. He is an engineer with a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in business administration.

With his Kannada address, the Canadian Parliament has had the opportunity to hear another Indian tongue than Punjabi. Canada has a considerable Indian diaspora, and Punjabi is one of the official languages of the Canadian Parliament. Chandra Arya worked in the IT sector before entering politics in Canada. He and his wife Sangeetha live in Nepean, Canada. She has worked for the Ottawa Catholic School Board.