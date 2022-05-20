‘Zelensky’ has been living with Vladimir Putin’s daughter ‘in secret’: Report

According to a joint investigation by the influential German magazine Der Spiegel and the independent Russian media outlet iStories, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s officially acknowledged daughters has been living in secret in Germany. During the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, Putin openly chastised pro-Western Russians, claiming that their ‘mentality is there [West], not here [Russia], with our people,’ and even referred to them as ‘scum and traitors’.

Katerina (or Ekaterina) Tikhonova, a 35-year-old former professional dancer, has been living in secret with a male, according to the most recent information. The man’s identity was published in the report, something the Russian President may not like. According to the post, Katerina has been living with 52-year-old Igor Zelensky, who shares the same surname as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom Putin may see as his current arch-enemy.

Igor Zelensky is a renowned professional ballet dancer and the former director of the Munich State Ballet. The story also stated that Katerina had a two-year-old kid, most likely with Igor, since an unidentified source informed Der Spiegel that Zelensky was ‘most likely a partner of Putin’s daughter’. The report, however, did not provide the child’s name or any other information.

The probe also highlighted leaked travel records of Katerina, who allegedly flew to Munich ‘more than 50 times’ with Russian secret services guards between 2017 and 2019. Katerina’s regular travel between Moscow and Munich appears to have been constrained as a result of sanctions imposed by the West in the aftermath of Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine.