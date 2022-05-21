Actor Dhanush issues legal notice to couple claiming ‘he is their biological son’!

Dhanush, the son of Indian actor Kasthoori Raja, and his father have served a court summons on a Madurai-based couple who claim Dhanush is their biological son. According to the Times of India, they have urged in the notice that they have issued through their counsel that the couple refrain from making false claims against Dhanush.

The notification stated. ‘My clients hereby request that you both refrain from bringing false, untenable, and defamatory charges about them in the future. If you do not comply, my clients will be forced to go to court to preserve their rights. They will also be forced to stop you from making such false, untenable, and defamatory charges against them. You will both be punished for causing deformation and the resultant loss of their reputation.’

Dhanush and his father have also demanded that they issue a public statement stating that all of their charges are false and that they apologise for making such accusations. If they do not cooperate, they would face a defamation lawsuit for Rs 10 crores in compensation for reputational loss.

THE CASE

Dhanush, born Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja, has claimed that he was the son of Tamil director Kasthuri Raja and his wife Vijayalakshmi. However, Kathiresan and his wife Meenakshi filed a complaint, sparking the Dhanush parentage debate.

The court had previously offered a DNA test to address the matter, but Dhanush and his counsel had rejected. The court then ordered Dhanush to undergo a medical checkup to validate his identity markings. However, the outcomes of the study were inconclusive.