Aditya Chopra’s Birthday today: Here are some best films he Directed and Produced

Aditya Chopra, a well-known filmmaker, celebrates his birthday today. From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Mohabbatein, among others, we’ve all grown up watching his blockbusters. He’s worked with some of Bollywood’s biggest actors, directors, and producers.

The filmmaker has worked with Bollywood giants such as Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. A number of Hindi films have been written, produced, and directed by Aditya. Aditya Chopra took over Yash Raj Films when his father, famous filmmaker Yash Chopra, died and is currently spreading magic on screens.

Let’s take a look at some of Aditya’s best directed and produced films in honour of his birthday.

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

This is, without a doubt, at the top of the list. Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge is a renowned film from the 1990s that is well-known not just in India but also around the world. Shah Rukh Khan plays Raj and Kajol plays Simran in the film. It is one among Aditya Chopra’s most successful blockbusters.

Mohabbatein

Mohabbatein was Aditya’s second directorial effort, and it was not only directed but also written by him. Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Uday Chopra star in the film, which was released in 2000. The love story was one of the year’s most popular films, with new twists on conventional love stories.

Veer-Zaara

Aditya Chopra wrote and produced the National Award-winning film Veer-Zaara. The film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Preity Zinta, is about a love story between an Indian Air Force officer and a Pakistani girl who redefined love. The film is remembered for its excellent screenplay, wonderful plot, and touching soundtrack.

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

In 2008, the popular Bollywood romance flick Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi was released on the big screen. Aditya Chopra not only directed but also wrote the screenplay and produced the Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma flick.

Befikre

Befikre, starring Ranveer Singh and shot in Paris, brought a light romantic story to the big screen. For the 2016 film, Aditya takes on the roles of both director and producer, showing a crazy and fun side of love.