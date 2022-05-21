Amazfit launches new smartwatch in India: Details inside

Mumbai: Chinese brand of smartwatches and Fitness trackers, Amazfit launched its new smartwatch named Amazfit GTR 2 in India. It is priced at Rs 11,999 and will be available on Flipkart and Amazfit official website from May 23. For the first day, the watch will be available in a special offer price of Rs 10,999.

It is offered in two colours- Black and Grey. It features a 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen display protected with 3D Corning Gorilla curved glass. It also an anti-fingerprint coatings to keep the scratches away from the touchscreen. It offers over 50 watch face options and comes with an always-on display.

The smartwatch supports heart-rate monitoring and BioTracker 2 PPG optical sensors for monitoring health. The BioTracker also supports OxygenBeats to track blood-oxygen saturation. It also provides stress level monitoring, sleep quality monitoring and PAI health assessment. It also includes over 90 built-in sports modes and is also waterproof to 5 ATMs.

The smartwatch is packed with a 471mAh battery, which is claimed to run for 11 days with typical usage and 6 days under heavy usage. The battery can fully charge in about 2.5 hours. The smartwatch will come with Zepp OS and will support devices running Android 5 or iOS 10 and above.