Anti-Terrorism Day 2022: Read to know the history and significance of this day

Terrorism is one of the social ills that the entire globe is combating. Anti-Terrorism Day is marked on May 21 in India to combat and disrupt the ideology of harming the public in the name of freedom and justice.

The notion of terrorism is born from the indoctrination of young people into believing that committing acts of terrorism is the best way to fight for their country. Every year, India commemorates Anti-Terrorism Day in order to wean young minds away from the worship of violence.

History

The Anti-Terrorism Day was established after India’s former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was killed during a campaign in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a suicide explosion that also killed roughly 14 other individuals. Following the tragedy, V.P Singh’s administration declared the day Rajiv Gandhi died to be Anti-Terrorism Day.

Significance

One of the key colours in a nation’s fabric is security. Terrorism, on the other hand, frequently challenges its existence, attempting to remove it from the fabric. Anti-Terrorism Day is crucial for maintaining peace, humanism, harmony, and solidarity among people and societies. On this day, attempts to change minds through sympathy and compassion are made to emphasise the pain of people who have been victims of terrorism.

Although May 21 falls on a Saturday this year, which is a closed holiday for central government personnel, the Ministry of Home Affairs has opted to perform the ‘pledge taking ceremony’ on Friday, May 20. Employees of the Central Government take a commitment against terrorism on this day.

The pledge read, ‘We, the people of India, having abiding faith in our country’s tradition of non-violence and tolerance, hereby solemnly affirm to oppose with our strength, all forms of terrorism and violence. We pledge to uphold and promote peace, social harmony, and understanding among all fellow human beings and fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values’.