The BJP slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s speech at Cambridge University’s Ideas of India conference on Saturday, in which he launched a blistering attack on the NDA government.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia stated in a press conference on Saturday that Rahul Gandhi is a habitual offender who only makes worse mistakes than the last. ‘Whenever Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, he portrays a negative picture of India,’ added the spokesperson.