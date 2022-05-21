Breaking News; Huge fire broke out in a factory outlet!

A fire broke out at a factory in northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad district on Thursday, killing at least one worker and injuring six others. At 12.17 PM, the fire department got a call, and six fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to extinguish the flames.

1 DEAD, 6 INJURED

A fire broke out on the first floor of a facility that manufactures electric equipment (inverter, stabiliser), hurting seven persons who were later evacuated to the GTB Hospital. One of the seven injured has been confirmed dead, while another is said to be in serious condition.