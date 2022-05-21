CNG price hiked again

New Delhi: The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) again. CNG price was hiked by 2 per kg. This is the 13th increase in rates since March 7. CNG in the national capital territory of Delhi now costs Rs 75.61 per kg.

CNG costs Rs 78.17 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. In Gurugram, CNG is selling at Rs 83.94 per kg. This is the highest among all places in Delhi NCR.

Also Read; Professor of Delhi Hindu College arrested over post on Varanasi’s Gyanvapi.

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) is the firm which retails CNG and PNG in Delhi. Natural gas when compressed becomes CNG for use as fuel in automobiles. The same gas is also piped to household kitchens and industries for cooking and other purposes.

Earlier on April 30, Mahanagar Gas Limited, (MGL), increased the CNG prices in Mumbai by Rs 4 per Kg. This was the third hike in gas prices in Mumbai since April 6 2022. CNG is now selling at Rs 76 a kg in and around Mumbai.