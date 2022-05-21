EPFO adds 15.32 lakh net subscribers in March

New Delhi: Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has added 15.32 lakh subscribers in March this year. This is about 20% more than 12.85 lakh enrolled in February this year. As per the data released by the Union Labour Ministry, there is a surge of 2.47 lakh net subscribers in March 2022 compared to February 2022.

Most number of enrollments came from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, and Delhi. The number of females joined in the period is 3.48 lakh. This comes around 22.70% of total net subscribers addition during March 2022.

Of the total 15.32 lakh net subscribers added during the month (of March), around 9.68 lakh new members have been covered under EPF & MP Act, 1952 for the first time. Age-wise comparison of payroll data showed that the age group of 22-25 years has been on the forefront by registering the highest number of net enrolments, with 4.11 lakh additions during March 2022.

EPFO is the country’s principal organization responsible for providing social security benefits to the organized/semi-organized sector workforce covered under the EPF & MP Act, purview, 1952.