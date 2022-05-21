Foreign Direct Investment inflow hits all-time high in 2021-22

New Delhi: Data released by the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry revealed that the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has touched an all-time high in 2021-22. The FDIs crossed $ 83.57 billion in 2021-22. It was at $ 81.97 billion in 2020-21. India has received over 301 billion US dollars in the last four fiscal years.

FDI equity inflow in manufacturing sectors has increased by 76% in 2021-22 ($ 21.34 billion). It was at $ 12.09 billion in 2020-21.

Also Read: Vistara launches new domestic flight services

Singapore is the top investor in India with 27%. It is followed by the US (18%) and Mauritius (16%) during the last fiscal. Computer software and hardware attracted maximum FDI. It is followed by services sector and automobile industry. Karnataka is the top recipient state with 38% share of the total FDI inflow reported during the fiscal year 2021-22 followed by Maharashtra and Delhi.