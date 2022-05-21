HP launches new laptop series: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: USA based popular laptop brand, Hewlett-Packard (HP) has launched o new laptop series – HP Spectre x360. The US company has unveiled 16- and 13.5-inch 2-in-1 models. HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) is priced at $1,649.99 (roughly Rs. 1,27,900) and HP Spectre x360 13.5 costs $1,249.99 (roughly Rs. 96,900). Both new models are now available for purchase in the US through the HP.com site, BestBuy.com and select Best Buy retail locations.

HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) specifications: The new laptops is powered by 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, along with up to Intel Arc A370M graphics. The base variant laptop comes with 16GB RAM and the high-end model has 32GB RAM. There is also 512GB of PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD storage that can be upgraded to up to 2TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD.

It features a 16-inch display that has 3K (3,072×1,920 pixels) and UHD+ (3,840×2,400 pixels) resolution options. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, two Thunderbolt 4, 1 SuperSpeed USB Type-A, an HDMI 2.0b and a headphone/ microphone combo jack. The laptop packs a 6-cell, 83Wh lithium-ion polymer battery that is supported by a 135W AC adapter.

HP Spectre x360 13.5 specifications: The HP Spectre x360 13.5 is powered by 12th-generation Intel Core i5 and Core i7 options along with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The base variant of the laptop has 8GB RAM, though it can be upgraded to up to 32GB. The laptop also has 512GB of PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 storage that can be upgraded to up to 2TB.

It features a 13.5-inch display that has WUXGA+ (1,920×1,280 pixels) and 3K2K (3,000×2,000) options.