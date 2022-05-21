Indian Consulate in Dubai launches walk-in passport Seva camps

Dubai: The Consulate General of India in Dubai will organize walk-in passport Seva camps. The camps will be held on two consecutive Sundays starting May 22. The second camp will be organized on Sunday, May 29.

The walk-in passport Seva camps will be held at 4 BLS International Service Ltd Centres in Dubai and Sharjah. Indian expats can submit their online filled application at the camps with supporting required documents on a walk-in basis. They will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis. Only emergency cases with documents, and proof from the following categories will be accepted.

Also Read: IndiGo to operate new service to Saudi Arabia

They include:

Emergency cases (medical treatment, death), passports expired or to be by June 30, and urgent passport renewal, including those needing to re-stamp, expired or cancelled visas, or get a visa for a new job. Other categories are – NRI certificates (for academic purposes), police clearance certificates (for employment or immigration purposes) and passport renewal for students travelling for admission to India or for applying for student visas in foreign countries. The last token to submit the application will be issued at 1.30 pm.