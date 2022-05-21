IndiGo to operate new service to Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: India based low-budget air carrier, Indigo Airlines announced new services to Saudi Arabia. The air carrier will operate direct flights from Kochi International Airport to Jeddah and Dammam from June 15.

At present, Saudi Arabian Airlines and Air India Express operate services from Kochi to Saudi Arabia. The two airlines together operate a total of 15 services a week. With the launch of Indigo, the number of services to Saudi Arabia will increase to 29 per week.

IndiGo has a fleet of over 200 aircraft and the airline offers over 1300 daily flights and connects 52 domestic destinations and 15 international destinations.