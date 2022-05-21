Let’s remember victims on National Anti-Terrorism Day, and ensure strict resilience!

Every year on May 21, India honors National Anti-Terrorism Day. The day is crucial for the country since it has been the target of terrorist assaults for numerous years. Many people have been killed by numerous explosives in several metros and tier-II cities throughout India, whether by Pakistan-trained terrorists or Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) fanatics. Terrorist assaults have increased in the previous several decades.

History

But why do we celebrate it on May 21? It is because former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a terror strike on this day in 1991. It had jolted the entire planet. The PM was slain during an electoral rally in Sriperumbudur by an LTTE suicide bomber.

Significance

On this day, the government aims to raise awareness about the need for combating terrorism and to steer youth away from it. It does this by emphasizing people’s hardships and demonstrating how it is a direct danger to national security and peace.

Observance

It is seen through distributing the anti-terrorism message in novel methods. It’s also a good opportunity to mourn the victims of recent terrorist acts. It is also critical to maintain a high level of vigilance in order to combat terrorist activity.