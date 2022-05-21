Pre-bookings of Range Rover Sport begins

Mumbai: Jaguar Land Rover has started the bookings for the all-new Range Rover Sport in India. The price is set at Rs 1.64 crore (ex-showroom). The new SUV comes in three trim levels: Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography.

The new Range Rover Sport is powered by a six-cylinder 48 V mild-hybrid Ingenium diesel engine which produces 221 kW and 650 Nm torque. The new Range Rover Sport features 22-way adjustable, heated and ventilated electric memory front seats with massage function and winged headrests. It features next-generation Cabin Air Purification Pro, PM2.5 filtration and nanoeTM X technology to significantly reduce odours, bacteria and allergens.

Land Rover’s powerful Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0) supports an ecosystem of connected technologies, including Software Over The Air (SOTA), providing remote updates for 63 electronic modules. The infotainment system features a floating 33.27 cm (13.1) haptic touchscreen. It also features Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). All models are fitted with 3D Surround Camera, including front and rear parking sensors, Wade Sensing, ClearSight Ground View and Manoeuvring Lights – Cruise Control and Driver Condition Monitor.