Sony launches Bravia X80K Smart TV Series in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Japanese multinational corporation, Sony launched its Sony Bravia X80K smart TV series in India. The new 4K smart TV series is available in five display options— 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, 50-inch, and 43-inch sizes. The 55-inch model (KD-55X80K) is priced at Rs. 94,990. Sony is yet to announce the price for the 43-inch (KD-43X80K), 50-inch (KD-550X80K), 65-inch (KD-65X80K) and 75-inch (KD-75X80K) models. The 55-inch model is currently available for purchase in the country and the remaining variants will be soon available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India.

The smart TV is available with a 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) LCD display with support for HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG formats. It pack dual 10W speakers with support for Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos and DTS Digital Surround. It runs on Google TV and comes with support for Google Assistant and Alexa. The TV includes Chromecast built-in as well as support for Apple AirPlay.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, four HDMI ports, built-in Chromecast, an audio jack and two USB ports. The smart TV models also support Apple AirPlay and HomeKit, which enables content streaming from Apple devices like iPads and iPhones.