Students protests in Delhi University over professor’s arrest

On Saturday, students from Delhi University protest outside the art faculty, demanding the release of a professor who was detained for a social media post about the Gyanvapi Mosque case. Ratan Lal, a professor at Delhi University’s Hindu College, was arrested on Friday.

The professor allegedly made derogatory comments about a ‘Shivling’ found inside Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque complex, according to the police. Ratan Lal will be brought before a court today, sources said.

The Cyber Police Station of the North District arrested Ratan Lal for violating Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintaining harmony) and 295A (deliberate act to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion).

Supreme Court lawyer Vineet Jindal filed a case against Ratan Lal with the Delhi Police. Lal was accused of hurting religious sentiments in the complaint. The lawyer stated in his complaint that the issue of a ‘Shivling’ found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex is highly sensitive, and that the matter is currently before the court.