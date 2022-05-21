Telangana BJP says, Sirpurkar report exposes ‘brazen criminality’ of police under KCR

The BJP has claimed that the Sirpurkar report on the encounter killings of four accused in the Disha rape case proved the “brazen criminality” of police in Telangana during the K Chandrashekar Rao government.

‘The political compulsions of the head of a state government and his party’s political interest should not push police to indulge in illegal methods to deliver instant justice, no matter how heinous the case at hand is,’ the BJP said, condemning the alleged extrajudicial killings by police and the state’s apparent complicity.

The statement from the saffron party included the Disha case, which involves the gang-rape and murder of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian in Hyderabad in December 2019. Four men have been charged with rape and murder.

The four accused were taken to the crime scene early the next morning, just two days after their arrest, for allegedly ‘recreating the scene” and “collecting evidence.’ The four were killed in an encounter after trying to flee after stealing weapons from officers, according to police.